Netherlands suffer biggest defeat in World Cup history as Australian bowlers shine after Maxwell's record ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian cricket team celebrates a wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Australia added yet another remarkable win to their kitty as they defeated Netherlands by the biggest margin (309 runs) in the ODI World Cup history in the 24th match of the ongoing World Cup while playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 25. The Australian team was as clinical as it could possibly on the park as the batters and the bowlers put on a show for the spectators assembled at the venue and for those watching from their respective homes.

Glenn Maxwell was the star of the show as he scored the fastest century in the history of the tournament. He just took 40 balls to reach his ton and easily shattered Aiden Markram's previous record. Markram had scored a 49-ball hundred against Sri Lanka at the same venue earlier in the ongoing edition to scale the milestone. Maxwell was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for his record-breaking performance.

Centuries from Maxwell (106 off 44 balls) and David Warner (104 off 93 balls) powered Australia to a mammoth 399-run total after their skipper Pat Cummins called it right at the toss and elected to bat first. The praiseworthy batting effort from the five-time ODI world champions also included sparks of brilliance that came from the bats of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith as both scored fifties each.

Chasing 400 was going to be a daunting task for the Dutch and that's what it turned out to be eventually. The Netherlands' batting order appeared meek in front of the might of the Aussie bowling attack and perished inside just 21 overs. Only five Dutch players managed to reach double digits before the team got bowled out for a meagre 90 and suffered the second-biggest defeat in ODIs in terms of runs.

Latest Cricket News