Netherlands set to play 3 One-Day matches against Karnataka to prepare for World Cup 2023 in India

Netherlands cricket team is set to play three practice matches against Karnataka as part of their preparation for the ODI World Cup in India. The players hopeful to be picked for the World Cup are currently in Bengaluru training hard with head coach Ryan Cook overlooking the proceedings keenly. The cricket board has confirmed that the Netherlands' final squad for the mega event will be announced on September 7.

The selected squad will then travel to India for a camp from September 19 to 28. During this period, they will play three One-Day matches against Karnataka, however, the dates for the same are not confirmed yet. Also, the current lot of players training in Bengaluru will return home on September 6. "Part of the selection of the training group of the Dutch squad is in India this week for a training camp led by national coach Ryan Cook. The camp is intended to prepare part of the possible World Cup squad for local conditions. The group will return on September 6.

In the same environment, the final World Cup squad (to be announced on September 7) will complete the final phase of preparation for the World Cup from September 19 to 28. In that period, three games against the state team of Karnataka will be played. The dates are not yet final. From September 28 to October 4, the selected players will stay in Trivandrum, where they are going to play two official World Cup warm-up matches at the Greenfield Stadium," the Netherlands cricket board said in a statement. The Netherlands are set to face Australia and India in the warm-up matches on September 30 and October 3 respectively ahead of the tournament proper.

List of Netherlands who are currently in India: Max O’ Dowd, Scott Edwards, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Wesley Barresi, Clayton Floyd, Daniel Doram, Noah Croes, Arnav Jain, Philippe Boissevain.

