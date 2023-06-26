World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands script fairytale win in Super Over, West Indies likely to face ELIMINATION

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands Cricket Team

ODI World Cup Qualifier: The Netherlands have done it once again. The Dutch have pulled off a heist and stunned the two-time World Champions West Indies in the ODI World Cup Qualifier on Monday as they clinched the absolute nail-biter. The Netherlands team came out of nowhere in the chase of a huge 375 as they made a stunning comeback before taking the game into the Super Over. The Dutch prevailed over the Windies in the Super Over as Logan van Beek's bat destroyed veteran all-rounder Jason Holder for 30 runs. In reply, the Windies were folded out for just 8.

The Super over story

The match was pushed into the Super over after Netherlands came close but failed to close the contest in regular overs. They sent Van Beek and Edwards to bat infornt of Holder. But Van Beek, fresh from his 14 ball 28 in the match, teared the bowler apart. He smashed three sixes and three fours to hit 30 off Holder.

When Windies came out to bat, they were under huge pressure. Charles and Shai Hope came out to bat as Van Beek rolled his arms to bowl. Charles hit the first ball to the fence but the Windies then did not found enough gas and lost the two wickets to get folded for just 8 and lose the Super over by 22 runs.

More to follow...

