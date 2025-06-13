Netherlands break India's 12-year-old record in ODIs, chase down 370 runs vs Scotland Netherlands and Scotland faced each other in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 clash on Thursday (June 12). It turned out to be a historic performance from the Dutch as they chased down 370 runs with Max O'Dowd smashing an unbeaten 158.

Dundee:

The Netherlands created history on Thursday (June 12) as they chased down a mammoth target of 370 runs against Scotland in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. It the third highest successful chase in the history of ODIs as the Dutch also broke India's record in this aspect, who gunned down 360 runs against Australia at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur back in 2013.

It was a day of records at Forthill in Dundee with Scotland batter George Munsey slamming a staggering 191 off just 150 balls with 14 fours and 11 sixes. Captain Matthew Cross supported him well down the order as they added 150 runs for the fifth wicket. It was all Munsey in the innings as he scored 191 runs out of 369 runs in their 50 overs.

The Netherlands had a mammoth task in front of them, but they didn't deter as their openers Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt added 67 runs together in less than 10 overs but they really got into the chase in the second half of the innings when Teja Nidamanuru joined hands with Dowd.

They added 111 runs for the fifth wicket to bring the Dutch back in the hunt and it was Dowd who made sure to hang around till the end. He remained unbeaten on 158 runs off 130 balls with 13 fours and four sixes and well assisted by Noah Croes in the end who also scored a 29-ball 50 as the Netherlands chased down the 370-run target with four balls in hand.

It is the first time that they chased down the target of more than 300 runs in their ODI history and in the process, surpassed India and England's records too. England had chased down the target of 361 runs against the West Indies successfully with eight balls and six wickets in hand.

Highest successful ODI chases in history

Team Opposition Target Year South Africa Australia 435 2006 South Africa Australia 372 2016 Netherlands Scotland 370 2025 England West Indies 361 2019 India Australia 360 2013

Also Read