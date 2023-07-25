Nervous 90s gets to Ellyse Perry, misses century for 3rd time in 9 innings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ellyse Perry has been in exceptional form but hasn't been able to breach the 100-run mark

Australia's top all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been in top notch form in international cricket of late. She was one of the prime reasons why Australia managed to retain the Ashes despite England fighting back well. She scored a total of 124 runs in the one-off Test and then plundered 185 runs in three ODIs while mustering 92 runs in three T20 Internationals against the arch-rivals.

But she couldn't go past the 100-run mark in any of the outings. Perhaps, she got out in the 90s twice, once in the Test match and then in the second ODI. Australia are currently involved in the three-match ODI series against Ireland and once again on Tuesday (July 25), in the second ODI, Perry fell short of yet another well deserved century getting out on 91 off 99 deliveries in Dublin.

She came out to bat at number three and for once, her team was in trouble at 58/3 in the 11th over. Perry then held one end nicely to stitch a partnership with Beth Mooney first of 106 runs and then of 54 runs with Ashleigh Gardner. She looked in fluent touch yet again like in the Ashes and it seemed as if the 100-run mark will be breached finally. But the magic number continued to avoid her with the 18-year-old Ireland bowler Georgina Dempsey getting the better of her in the 37th over.

Perry brilliant knock was laced with nine fours and three sixes as she set a platofrm for Gardner to come out and go all guns blazing in the death overs. However, she will be disappointed to miss out on yet another century, her third in nine innings, in international cricket.

Ellyse Perry last 10 scores in international cricket (most recent first)

91 vs Ireland (ODI)

53 vs England (ODI)

91 vs England (ODI)

41 vs England (ODI)

34 vs England (T20I)

51* vs England (T20I)

7 vs England (T20I)

25 vs England (Test)

99 vs England (Test)

