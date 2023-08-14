Nepal squad announced for Asia Cup 2023, Rohit Paudel to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nepal team will be led by Rohit Paudel

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The tournament is set to be played in hybrid model woth four matches in Pakistan and remaining nine in Sri Lanka. Nepal are set to open their campaign in the competition in the opening game itself against hosts in Pakistan on August 30. This is the first time they are playing in the Asia Cup and Rohit Paudel will be leading the squad.

Nepal team will be preparing hard for the Asia Cup as they will be reaching Pakistan well before the tournament and will have a week-long preparation camp before their first match. Interestingly, they will also play a few practice matches against the PCB-designated teams. The team is expected to reach Multan on August 27 where the Asia Cup opener is set to be played. Nepal's second match is against India on September 4 in Kandy.

While India and Pakistan are the two teams grouped alongside Nepal in Group B, not many are expecting the new-comers to make it to the Super Fours round. However, Rohit Paudel and his men will be keen on impressing many with their performance in the tournament.

As far as the squad is concerned, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud have made it to the line-up with some brilliant display of cricket in the lead up. On the other hand, the likes of Surya Tamang and Dev Khanal missed out.

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee,Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud

Nepal's schedule in Asia Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Nepal on August 30 in Multan

India vs Nepal on September 4 in Kandy

Latest Cricket News