Nepal, Oman qualify for T20 World Cup 2026; UAE, Japan, Qatar in contention for last spot Nepal and Oman have secured T20 World Cup 2026 spots via the Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. Both teams showed resilience in tight Super Six matches. UAE currently holds third, while Qatar and Japan fight for the final berth in the upcoming matches.

Al Amerat, Oman:

Nepal and Oman have secured two of the three available tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 through the Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, following intense competition in the Super Six stage. Their qualification was confirmed before their direct clash, thanks to earlier results, including the UAE’s win over Samoa. The Muhammad Waseem-led side is set to face Japan next, with all sides vying for the remaining spot.

The Super Six stage has been fiercely contested, with five of the first six matches going down to the final over, showcasing how closely matched the teams are. Nepal demonstrated exceptional resilience, winning two nail-biting encounters against UAE and Qatar to cement their place at the World Cup. Remaining unbeaten during the group phase, Nepal entered the Super Six with two carry-over points, which helped their campaign.

In one dramatic encounter, Dipendra Singh Airee was hit for six by Dhruv Parashar, bringing the UAE within striking distance. However, a spectacular catch by Sundeep Jora and crucial back-to-back run-outs ensured Nepal snatched victory in the dying moments.

Nepal’s thrilling form continued against Qatar, where they successfully defended a total of 148. Sandeep Lamichhane was the standout performer, taking 5 wickets for just 18 runs, triggering a collapse that left Qatar struggling with only two wickets remaining and 10 runs needed.

Oman’s route to World Cup

Oman also secured their place with strong performances, carrying over two points into the Super Six. They comfortably defeated Qatar in their opening match and edged past the UAE thanks to crucial late hitting from Nadeem Khan, who smashed a four and a six off Muhammad Arfan to seal victory with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, UAE currently occupy third place after a solid win against Samoa. They face Japan next, a team eager to bounce back after a narrow loss to Qatar. Samoa, despite a strong group stage showing, have been eliminated from contention.

Qatar remains in the hunt but must win their upcoming match against Samoa and rely on favourable net run rate scenarios to keep their World Cup hopes alive.