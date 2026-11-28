New Delhi:

Nepal have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming eight-team ODI World Cup Qualifier Playoff, starting December 4. Experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been retained as captain, despite the team suffering a massive defeat to India and also a loss against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. However, under his leadership, Nepal defeated UAE by six wickets.

Alongside Nepal, the qualifier playoff will also have Italy, Namibia, Uganda, Kuwait, Canada, Jersey and the United Arab Emirates. The final will be played on December 21. As things stand, four ODI World Cup spots are up for grabs and all these teams will compete to seal their spot through the qualifier playoffs.

It means, for the eight participating sides, the competition represents a crucial stage in the qualification pathway, as only half of the teams will progress to the next round. Six nations have already secured their positions in the main Qualifier. West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland and the United States will join the four successful teams from the playoff in the 10-team competition.

Road to qualifiers

The main Qualifier will feature two groups of five teams each, followed by knockout matches comprising a semi-final and a final. Four teams from that tournament will eventually earn places at the 2027 ODI World Cup. South Africa and Zimbabwe will jointly stage the 14-team global tournament, as they have secured automatic qualification as Full Members of the ICC.

Eight additional nations - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have also confirmed their participation through their positions in the ODI Rankings at the September 30, 2026 cut-off date.

Meanwhile, Lamichhane’s appointment puts an experienced campaigner in charge of Nepal’s qualification campaign. The squad also includes several established international players, with former captain Rohit Paudel, all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee, fast bowler Karan KC and wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh among the notable selections.

With the qualification race entering another important phase, Nepal will look to make the most of home conditions under Lamichhane’s leadership. Their immediate objective will be to finish among the top four in the December competition and secure progression to the main Qualifier.

Nepal squad - Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Ishan Pandey, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Abhishesh Gautam

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