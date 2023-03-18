Neither Bharat, nor Kishan; Shastri picks opener to keep wickets in WTC final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Shastri picks India's wicket-keeper for WTC final

The Indian Cricket team will lock horns against the Australian side in the final of the World Test Championship in June. The Men in Blue have made it to the finals of the Test championship for the second consecutive time. Meanwhile, discussions on the look of the Indian team for the showdown clash have begun. Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has picked India's wicketkeeper for the WTC final.

The Indian team is missing the services of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a serious car crash. In his place, K S Bharat and Ishan Kishan are the specialists' keepers in the Indian team. Notably, Shastri has picked KL Rahul as India's wicket-keeper for the one-off clash. Rahul played a match-winning knock in the first ODI between India and Australia and has batted well in challenging conditions of England and South Africa.

Shastri believes, Rahul has made the selectors feel interested in him. "He (KL) has really done well to keep the selectors interested ahead of the WTC final," Shastri told Star Sports. "Two things, one for the ODI series when Rohit Sharma returns and the other for the WTC final," he added.

Meanwhile, Shastri stated that Rahul can bat in the middle order. "Rahul can bat in the middle-order -- No. 5 or 6. In England, you have to generally keep wickets from far behind. You don't have to keep up to the spinners a lot. He (KL) has two more ODIs to go before the IPL. He can cement his place in that Indian team," Shastri further opined. Notably, this also hints that Shastri wants Shubman Gill to open the innings as he did in the last two tests of the Border Gavaskar series.

Rahul played a sedate knock on challenging conditions of the Wankhede Stadium in the first ODI. He hit an unbeaten 75 in India's chase of 189. Rahul was dropped from the Indian test team after the first two test matches against Australia in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar trophy.

