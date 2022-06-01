Bandon Mein Tha Dum: Neeraj Pandey announces documentary on the Historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy Victory

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Pandy to document the infamous Border-Gavaskar victory

"If India win tomorrow, drop everything and run", said Harsha Bhogle on AIR before the penultimate day of the Gabba test match, what followed later was nothing short of a fairytale victory. The turaround story that the Indian scrtipted from getting bowled out at 36 to winning a series down-under with half the squad injured will be rememberd and quoted by generations to come. Eighteen months after that glorious day, reknowned filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has announced that he is going to document all the facets of this victory that has been termed as the best test series ever played by ICC. Pandey who has earned himself a reputation of making films on true events has revealed that the docu-drama is scheduled to release on Voot Select and will shed light on all the struggles that the boys had to face.

The show based on this iconic win will feature behind-the-scenes footages from the tour along with narrations from Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari, the coaches and also the journalists who saw everything unfold infront of their own eyes. Pandey feels that this series victory sparked a huge sense of joy within the Indians while the pandemic was still going on. Opening up a bit more on this ambitious project Pandey adds that "The human stories in this cricketing fairy tale elevated the series beyond a cricketing audience and created huge euphoria across all segments of the Indian society. The nation was gripped and it was therefore befitting for us to bring the story to the people of India of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and cricket,”. After the fimmaker, Viacom18 Digital's chief operating officer has said that the intention of narrating this tale is to entertain viewers with high quality and binge worthy content.

Pursuing this passion project of his, Pandey further states "Nothing excited me more than retelling this story which went beyond high-quality cricket, hard work, perseverance, determination , commitment, sportsmanship and decoding the x-factor through the mind of the players which repeated the David Vs.Goliath story". As the stakes run high, the studio and the director are yet to finalize a release date for this documentary.

(Inputs from PTI)