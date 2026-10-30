Neeraj Chopra provides major injury update after missing Diamond League final, Asian Games

New Delhi:

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra is moving closer to returning to the training ground after receiving medical clearance to restart his preparations following an ankle ligament injury. The two-time Olympic medallist has indicated that he could begin rehabilitation and training within the next couple of weeks, which offers an encouraging update after an injury disrupted his 2026 season.

Notably, Chopra's injury forced him to miss the Diamond League final and also the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. It brought his competitive campaign to an early conclusion, but he immediately went into recovery mode. Now, as things stand, the athlete has now reported considerable progress in his recovery after an initial period of difficulty.

Recently, Chopra revealed that his consultation with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala had resulted in approval to gradually return to physical activity.

“My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks,” Chopra said in an interaction with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Whenever I need any support, TOPS and SAI are there: Neeraj

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and Paris 2024 silver medallist also explained that he had followed his medical team's instructions throughout the recovery process. He further added that rather than rushing back into competition, he maintained complete rest as recommended by his doctors.

“For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there,” he said.

Chopra also sent his wishes to India's participants at the upcoming Youth Olympic Games, encouraging them to embrace the competition and treat pressure as a learning opportunity.

“I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don't take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best,” he said.

With inputs from ANI

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