'Need that Virat Kohli mentality or the series is done': Ex-England cricketer to Shubman Gill India are on the back foot in the fourth Test against England after making 358. The Three Lions replied well with 225/2 on Day 2 and scored another 107 runs in the first session on the third day.

New Delhi:

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan felt that India needs to adopt Virat Kohli's mentality if they are to keep the series alive against England. The former England batter believed that Day 3 of the fourth Test between the two teams is a defining one for India, with the hosts 2-1 ahead in the series and in a dominant position after the second day.

England bowled India out for 358 despite not taking out the best from the conditions on Day 1. However, Ben Stokes led an inspiring display on the second day as the hosts got the visitors out for 358.

England replied well with the bat, as they switched to their aggressive batting mode and made 225/2 from 46 overs on Day 2. The hosts continued to march their way well and added another 107 runs in the first session on Day 3.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Vaughan feels that the third day would be a deciding one for India, and they need to bring on that Kohli mentality if they have to keep the Test match and the series alive.

"The series will be decided on Day 3. If England have a great day on Day 3, that's the series done and dusted," Vaughan said as quoted by Cricbuzz. "India and Shubman have to arrive with that Virat mentality, ‘We have to win Day 3’. They have to win tomorrow. If they win tomorrow, this game is alive, and India can win this Test match. If they lose Day 3, this series is gone for them."