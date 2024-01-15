'Nearly vomited': Ex-Australia cricketer Kim Hughes slams Steve Smith's 'Test opener' move, targets selectors

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith is set to kickstart his career as an opener in Tests after playing 105 matches from positions 3-9

Steve Smith, the Australian Test superstar is all excited to get to the top of the order for the national team in the longest format of the game and has been given confidence by the chief selector George Bailey for the move. However, former Australian cricketer Kim Hughes was majorly disappointed when he heard about the same. Hughes was most disappointed for Cameron Bancroft, the Australian batter, who has done well as an opener in domestic cricket but couldn't find place in the squad for the West Indies series.

Hughes also hinted at favouritism while expressing his shock after not finding Bancroft's name in the squad. Speaking to West Australian, Hughes said, "I nearly vomited. I’ve got no doubts in my mind that if Cameron Bancroft played for the New South Wales he’d be in the Test side. He’s in his prime."

Majorly Hughes felt bad for the batters doing well in Sheffield Shield, Australia's premier domestic red-ball competition, as Smith move could be a demotivating factor for them. "I think the other, and a very important thing is, you must reward those that are performing well, and our Sheffield Shield competition — yes it is not as strong as it used to be when he had our Test players playing in it — it is still the competition from which you can have a look and see who is playing well."

Apart from Smith getting to open, left-hander Matt Renshaw was named the backup opener with David Warner not available anymore in Test cricket. How Smith performs in this series will be key, given the World Test champions are to tour New Zealand in the ongoing season as well.

Prior to the squad announcement last week, Hughes also took a dig at Smith while criticising his mannerisms amid lack of runs from one of the best batters in Tests of this generation. "Touch this, do this, do that [imitates Smith’s mannerisms]…never want to leave when I am given out," Hughest told News 10. "He’s like a petulant kid. Smith is struggling at the moment. He’s been an absolute superstar, but as an opener, he is no more opener than me opening the bowling. He needs to stay at No.4, get his mojo back if you like, without all the fluff."