IND vs SA 3rd T20I: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I in India?

Here are all details about the 3rd T20I:

When will the 3rd T20I between India vs South Africa be played?

The clinching a historic T20I series against South Africa, team India will have a spring in their step as they try to inflict a whitewash on the Proteas. With the series already in the bag by 2-0 Rohit Sharma will look to test the depth of his squad in what will be their final competitive T20I match before the board the plane down under to Australia. Ahead of the clash here is how you can watch the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa.

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played on Tueday, October 4th.

What is the venue for the 3rd T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

At what time will the 3rd T20I between India vs South Africa match start?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

