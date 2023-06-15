Naveen-ul-Haq makes big claim, says 'Virat Kohli started the fight' in IPL 2023 match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were caught in a big controversy in the Indian Premier League 2023 when the duo was involved in a heated exchange during a league stage match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The duo was seen having a spat during and after the match that was held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The controversial fight boiled up after LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli confronted each other but were separated after intervention from players of both teams.

Meanwhile, the LSG bowler Naveen has made a big claim on the fight and has stated that it was not him who began this verbal spat but Kohli was the one who started the fight after the match got over. "He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight,” Naveen said to BBC Pashto.

He also suggested that by looking at the fines, one could sense who began the spat. While Naveen was docked half of his match fees, Kohli was fined 100% of his fee. "When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight,” the Afghanistan bowler added.

Naveen also stated that he generally does not sledge anyone. "I just want to say one thing I generally don't sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone. Players, who were there they know how I dealt with the situation," he added.

