Navdeep Saini gets married to his girlfriend Swati Asthana, know who is cricketer's new innings partner!

Indian pace bowler Navdeep Saini got married to his girlfriend Swati Asthana and shared the pictures from his wedding on his Instagram account. Saini got hitched to Swati on his birthday on Thursday.

"With you, everyday is a day of love. Today, we decided on forever! Seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life on my special day 23.11.23," the Indian cricketer wrote on Instagram while sharing photos of the marriage.

Who is Swati Asthana?

Swati Asthana and Navdeep Saini were in a relationship before the marriage. According to Swati's Instagram bio, she is a fashion, lifestyle and travel vlogger. She has over 84,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube account.

In one of her YouTube videos, Swati shared her journey from being a cabin crew to a lead cabin attendant. In a video dating five months back, she shared a Vlog of a Mumbai layover too.

Her YouTube bio reads, "Hey everyone I’m Swati Asthana your pink cap girl. I’m here to entertain you with Everything I do. Cabin crew- creates videos on fashion and lifestyle. Hope you enjoy my video."

Navdeep Saini's professional update

Saini has played in all three formats for India. However his last game for the Men in Blue came in July 2021 in a T20I game. The 31-year-old pacer was recently seen in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He was part of Delhi in the T20 tournament. His team got knocked out in the semifinals.

Saini has played 2 Tests, 8 ODIs and 11 T20Is for India. Saini made his India debut in August 2019 in a T20I game against West Indies. He plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL after previously being associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

