National Games 2022: All You Need to know about Opening Ceremony of 36th National Games

With the National Games 2022 set for inauguration on Thursday (September 29), the attention of the Indian sports fraternity will switch towards Gujarat. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games in Ahemdabad as Gujarat opens its gate for around 7000 athletes for the next 16 days. PM Modi will address the ceremony while he is on the Gujarat tour.

The opening ceremony will also see Olympic Javelin Throw Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in attendance.

Ahead of the Opening ceremony on Thursday, here is all you need to know about the Opening ceremony and who will be in attendance.

When will the National Games 2022 take place?

The National Games 2022 will begin on 29th September and will end on 12th October. The opening ceremony will be taking place on the 29th of September.

Where will the opening ceremony of the National Games 2022 take place?

Ahmedabad will host the opening ceremony of the National Games 2022.

Who will be in attendance for the opening ceremony of the National Games 2022?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games 2022 while PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra will also be in attendance.

Have the National Games 2022 started?

Technically, the event started with the table tennis competition, which was held between September 20 to 24.

Where to watch the National Games 2022 in India?

The National Games 2022 will be telecasted live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the National Games 2022 in India?

The National Games 2022 will be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel.

Which all cities in Gujarat are hosting the event?

The Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. However, the track cycling event will take place in Delhi at the velodrome.

