'Ten years of unfinished business': Nathan Lyon tips Australia to end Border-Gavaskar Trophy drought

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon revealed his hunger for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and talked about his team's losing streak against India on Sunday. In the build-up to India's tour of Australia 2024-25, Lyon pointed out Australia's 10-year drought in Tests against India.

India have dominated their rival with the last four Border-Gavaskar Trophies and once again will enter the series as favourites. Australia's last success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy came under Steve Smith's captaincy in 2014/15 at home.

Australia remain the current world Test champions having beaten India in the WTC 2023 final but they lack success against the Indian side in recent years. Lyon termed India as an extremely challenging team and said Australia are looking to turn things around in the upcoming series.

"It's been ten years of unfinished business, it's been a long time, and I know we're extremely hungry to turn things around especially here at home," Lyon told ESPNcricinfo. "Don't get me wrong, India is an absolute superstar side and extremely challenging but I'm extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back.

"Feel like we are a different team to a couple of years ago, we are on a journey of becoming a great Australian cricket team. We're definitely not there but we are along that journey and have been playing some decent cricket."

Meanwhile, Lyon also highlighted young Yashasvi Jaiswal as a 'massive challenge' for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jaiswal smashed 712 runs in nine innings against England earlier this year to emerge as one of the best youngsters in red-ball cricket in recent years.

"I haven't come across Yashasvi Jaiswal yet, but that will be a massive challenge for all us bowlers. The way he played against England, I watched that quite closely and thought that was quite amazing. I had some really good chats with Tom Hartley about different ways he went about it to different guys which I found quite interesting. I love talking about cricket, so if I can talk to someone who has played Test cricket I might be able to pick up something I'm not aware of. There's so much knowledge floating around this game that we can always tap into," Lyon added further.