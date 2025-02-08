Nathan Lyon's special connection with Galle! Legendary spinner reaches 550 wickets during Sri Lanka Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon.

Australia's iconic spinner Nathan Lyon added another feather to his legacy when he reached the milestone of 550 wickets in Test cricket during the ongoing second match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The legendary off-spinner has become just the third Australian bowler after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to get to 550 Test scalps, while he is just the seventh man around the world to reach the elusive mark.

Bowlers with the most wickets in Test cricket:

1 - Muttiah Muralitharan: 800 wickets in 133 Tests

2 - Shane Warne: 708 wickets in 145 Tests

3 - James Anderson: 704 wickets in 188 Tests

4 - Anil Kumble: 619 wickets in 132 Tests

5 - Stuart Broad: 604 wickets in 167 Tests

6 - Glenn McGrath: 563 wickets in 124 Tests

7 - Nathan Lyon: 552 wickets in 136* Tests

Lyon got to his 550th scalp on Day 3 of the second Test at the Galle International Stadium when he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal in the second innings. The batter charged down, looking to clear the mid-off. However, he didn't get under the ball and hit it hard towards the mid-off, where Beau Webster took a catch.

Lyon's special connection with Galle

The Aussie off-spinner Lyon has a special connection with the Galle International Stadium. This is the venue where he took his first wicket in Test cricket in September 2011 against Sri Lanka. Not only he took a wicket, but Lyon took a five-wicket haul on his debut innings.

Coming to the ongoing Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, the hosts ended the third day on 211/8 with a lead of 54. Kusal Mendis is the lone batter at the crease with Nishan Peiris set to join him on Day 4. Lyon took three wickets in the second innings, while Matthew Kuhnemann has taken four.

Sri Lanka had batted first and had put up 257 in the first innings with Mendis being the top-scorer at 85. Lyon, Kuhnemann and Mitchell Starc had taken three wickets each.

Australia replied well after being in a spot of bother at 91/3. Steven Smith got to his 36th Test ton, while Alex Carey became the first Aussie wicketkeeper to hit 150 in Asia as the visitors made 414.