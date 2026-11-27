The stage is set for the Test series between Australia and New Zealand. The two sides will take on each other across four Test matches, with the first Test set to be held in Perth from December 9th. Both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash; there has been some bad news for veteran Nathan Lyon.

It is interesting to note that ahead of the first Test in Perth, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is all set to be dropped from the squad and will not be featuring for Australia in Perth. It is worth noting that Cricket Australia will be naming the squad for the first Test on November 28th, and Lyon is expected to be omitted from the team.

Notably, ever since returning from the hamstring injury that he sustained in the third Ashes Test, Lyon has only managed to take 10 wickets to his name. He was also recently left out of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha when Australia fielded an all-pace attack.

It is worth noting that if Lyon does miss making the Test squad, he will be available for New South Wales' next Shield game at the SCG from December 3-7 as the side gears up to take on Western Australia.

Australia currently in the midst of England series

Speaking of Australia, the side is currently in the middle of a white-ball series against England. The two sides met across three ODIs and are slated to take on each other in the third of five T20Is soon as well. The teams will meet at the Brisbane Cricket Ground for the third T20I on November 27th.

For the second T20I of the series, it was England who came out on top. The teams met in Carrara for the clash, and Australia came in to bat first and posted a total of 184 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, the knocks of Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt saw England win the game comfortably, and the side will look to put in a similar showing in the third T20I of the series as well.

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