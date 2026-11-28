Australia is all set to take on New Zealand in a Test series soon; the side is currently in the middle of a T20I series against England, and after the conclusion of the series, Australia will be taking on New Zealand across four Test matches, with the first Test starting from December 9th in Perth.

With the series right around the corner, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced their squad for the Test series. It is worth noting that as reported earlier, Nathan Lyon has not been included in the squad for the Test series.

The duo of Corey Rocchiccioli and Jack Clayton are in line to make their debut in Perth, and both will look to put in a good showing in the clash. It is worth noting that over the last 16 months, Lyon’s role in the Test squad has diminished game after game.

One of the most legendary players in Australia’s Test team, the 39-year-old is in the twilight of his career and could be calling time on his international career soon.

George Bailey opened up on Australia’s Test squad

Furthermore, Cricket Australia’s chief of selectors, George Bailey took centre stage and opened up on the squad composition and the exclusion of Nathan Lyon from the squad and the addition of some new names as well.

"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches. We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward,” Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"Jack is a well organised player who has performed consistently for an extended period. His game is well suited to complement the rest of the batting order. Corey has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions,” he added.

Australia squad for NZ Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc (plus one player to be added following round six of the Sheffield Shield)

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