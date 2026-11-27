New Delhi:

Ace spinner Nathan Lyon has been identified as the Australian cricketer who allegedly suggested using breath mints to increase saliva to shine the ball during the Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October 2018. The revelation has renewed questions about the team’s conduct in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal that erupted during the South Africa tour earlier that year.

According to a NewsCorp report cited by the West Australian on Friday, Lyon was behind the suggestion, which was reportedly made just months after the infamous Cape Town incident. However, as things stand, it is uncertain whether the off-spinner’s remark was intended seriously or as a joke.

The matter first came to light through former Australian batter Usman Khawaja, who spoke about the episode on The Grade Cricketer podcast earlier this week. Khawaja said a senior member of the team had proposed using mints to stimulate saliva production as a means of shining the cricket ball. He also indicated that the individual had been part of the squad involved in the South African tour.

Travis Head opposed the suggestion

Travis Head reportedly opposed the suggestion and brought the discussion to an end. Head was among three Australian players making their Test debuts during the Pakistan series, alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch. In the meantime, the reported identification of Lyon has also drawn reactions from former Australia captain Tim Paine and ex-coach Justin Langer.

The controversy dates back to Australia’s 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town, where Cameron Bancroft was caught attempting to hide sandpaper on the field. The incident resulted in suspensions for Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

Lyon subsequently joined Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in signing a statement in 2021 declaring that they had no knowledge of sandpaper being brought onto the field during the match.

After the book was reopened following Khawaja’s autobiography, the pacers were once again asked if they were aware of the usage. However, all three - Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood have denied it. Lyon is yet to speak to the media.

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