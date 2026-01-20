Nathan Ellis ruled out of BBL knockouts after sustaining injury against Brisbane Heat BBL franchise Hobart Hurricanes have been dealt a major blow as star seamer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the tournament knockouts after he sustained a injury in his side's previous game against Brisbane Heat.

BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Hobart Hurricanes have been dealt a major blow ahead of the knockout stages of the tournament. Star bowler Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the knockouts of the competition after he sustained an injury in the clash against Brisbane Heat.

Hobart Hurricanes specified that the nature of the injury to Ellis is currently unknown. Furthermore, the franchise added that his availability for the remainder of the finals "will be determined over the coming days”.

It is worth noting that Hobart Hurricanes are slated to take on Melbourne Stars in the knockout clash of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on January 21. With the injury to Ellis, the same could put a damper on their chances, as Ellis is the leading wicket-taker of the BBL with 14 wickets to his name.

In his absence, Ben McDermott will be leading Hobart Hurricanes, and the side will hope for a good showing in their upcoming clash against Stars.

George Bailey talked about the injury problems of Ellis

Cricket Australia recently announced their T20I squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, and the side has rested both Maxwell and Ellis for the series. Speaking on the same, Bailey talked about if there are injury concerns for the duo.

"No, I hope not. They've got a busy, well, one of them is going to have a busy few days with hopefully two or three games in four or five days. So a busy back end to the tournament,” Bailey was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think like nearly every tournament that we head to, particularly when it's a really busy time of the year as this one is, it's very much working with individuals around making sure that they get the … best preparation they can to make sure that when they do join that World Cup squad, they're ready to perform,” he added.

