IPL 2020: Wickets in UAE suit my bowling, says Mumbai Indians' Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mumbai Indians' Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile says the wickets in the UAE "suit my bowling" and is confident of contributing with the bat as well in the upcoming IPL.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition of the league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"Mumbai has got a world-class bowling line up. Firstly I'm just trying to find my way into the team.

"I can bowl anywhere and maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of (Kieron) Pollard, Krunal and Hardik (Pandya). I like these wickets. These wickets suit my bowling. I trust my skills," he said in a video shared by the franchise on its Twitter handle on Friday.

Coulter-Nile was part of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013 although he did not get to play many games back then.

Recalling his first stint with the franchise, he said, "Last time I was here it was a great experience winning the IPL and the Champions League.

"It was an absolutely great team I was involved with then."

Defending champions Mumbai Indians spent Rs 8 crore to bring in Coulter-Nile during the auctions last year.

The 32-year-old Australian will be part of a pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

