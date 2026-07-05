Nat Sciver-Brunt walks out with her infant son in rare move during T20 World Cup 2026 final vs Australia

London:

In a memorable pre-match scene at Lord's, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt carried her infant son, Theo, onto the field before the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final against Australia on Sunday. The England skipper continued to hold Theo during the anthem, while her wife and former England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt watched from the stands.

Theo, who was born earlier this year, accompanied his mother throughout the pre-match ceremony in an image that reflected the changing landscape of women's cricket and the growing acceptance of motherhood alongside international sport.

The occasion came on the biggest stage of the tournament as unbeaten England sought their first Women's T20 World Cup title since 2009. Australia, meanwhile, entered the final chasing a record-extending seventh crown.

Back-to-back half-centuries for Sciver-Brunt

In the summit clash, Sciver-Brunt once again proved her mettle, scoring unbeaten 58 runs off 53 balls. The hosts once again lost openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge early, and since then, the captain rose to the occasion and guided England’s innings. She was supported by Alice Capsey briefly, who made 23 runs, while at the fag end of the innings, Freya Kemp played a valuable knock of 44 runs off 28 balls at a strike rate of 157.14.

The blistering finish allowed England to touch the 150-run mark. It looked very difficult at one stage, but Freya and Sciver-Brunt managed to help England post a respectable total on the board. Whether it’s enough to defend is something that’s questionable. Especially against a quality batting unit of Australia’s.

With the ball, Australia managed to pick wickets at regular intervals. Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Annabel Sutherland picked one wicket each as the visitors would be delighted with the first innings at Lord’s.

Australia would now be confident of their chase, especially with Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield up top and Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner in the middle order.

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones (wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell

Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton