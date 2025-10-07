Nat Sciver-Brunt set to surpass Claire Taylor to register major feat for England England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt is just 10 runs away from becoming her country’s third-highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs. She could surpass Claire Taylor during England’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Guwahati:

England’s star all-rounder and ODI skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt, stands on the cusp of another major milestone in her illustrious career. As England prepare to face Bangladesh in their next match at the Women’s World Cup in Guwahati on Tuesday, Sciver-Brunt needs just 10 more runs to become England’s third-highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs.

The 33-year-old, widely regarded as one of the finest modern-day all-rounders in the women’s game, has amassed 4,092 runs in 122 ODIs. Her run tally has come in 108 innings at a stellar average of 46.50 and a strike rate nearing 100, including nine centuries and 25 half-centuries. Her unbeaten 148 remains her highest score in the format.

Claire Taylor is third, while Charlotte Edwards tops the list

She currently trails former wicketkeeper-batter Claire Taylor, who scored 4,101 runs in 126 ODIs for England at an average of 40.20. Taylor, known for her consistency and calm under pressure, notched up eight centuries and 23 fifties during her career, with a top score of 156*.

Topping the list for England is former captain Charlotte Edwards, whose 5,992 runs in 191 matches make her the country's leading ODI run-getter. Edwards, with nine centuries and 46 half-centuries, held the mantle of England’s batting mainstay for over a decade.

Most runs for England in women ODIs

Player Runs Charlotte Edwards 5992 Tammy Beaumont 4549 Claire Taylor 4101 Nat Sciver-Brunt 4092 Sarah Taylor 4056

Sciver-Brunt’s rise up the run-scoring charts reflects not just her longevity, but her ability to deliver under pressure. Her World Cup record is equally impressive, having scored 805 runs in just 17 innings at a formidable average of 57.50. Her strike rate of 99.13 in World Cup matches further underlines her impact. She has scored four centuries on the World Cup stage, a joint record in the tournament's history, along with two fifties.

While she didn’t get a chance to bat in England’s dominant opening win against South Africa, where she chipped in with two wickets in a dismantling of their opponents for 69, Sciver-Brunt will be eyeing the opportunity to add another feather to her cap against Bangladesh. All eyes will be on the England captain as she looks to rewrite the record books once again.