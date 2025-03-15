Nat Sciver-Brunt creates history, registers twin major records in WPL final against DC Nat Sciver-Brunt has been the star for Mumbai Indians with the bat in the Women's Premier League 2025. Sciver-Brunt has created history in the final of the tournament, registering two major records in their summit clash against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name into the history books during her team's final against the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 15.

Sciver-Brunt has had a terrific season with the bat. She achieved twin records in the final with her brief stay at the crease.

Sciver-Brunt has become the first player in history to get to 1000 runs in WPL. Coming into the final, she needed only three runs to reach the elusive milestone and got there quickly.

The England all-rounder achieved another historic record in WPL. She has become the first player to get to 500 runs in a single season of WPL. The 32-year-old needed only seven runs to reach that feat.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians face each other in the final in a rematch of the summit clash in 2023. DC captain Meg Lanning won the toss, and she opted to bowl first.

"Going to have a bowl tonight. Conditions are going to remain the same, and it's worked for us throughout the tournament. We've had some time off to refresh and we're excited about tonight. It's an opportunity for us. Need to play well, and hopefully, it's our best performance. One change for us," DC captain Lanning said at the toss.

MI skipper Harmanpreet said she also wanted to bowl first. "Even we were looking to bowl. But I think anything is good for us. If we look at the stats of the last four games, team batting first has won. Staying balanced and staying in the moment has worked for us. They've played really good cricket in this tournament. The last week has gone well for us. We have a lot of great memories from the first season. Today is a new day, a beautiful day, and we want to enjoy our cricket. Same team for us," the Mi captain said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians Women's Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women's Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani