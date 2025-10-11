Nat Sciver-Brunt creates history in women's cricket with century vs Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a historic century vs Sri Lanka in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, becoming the leading centurion in tournament history with five tons. She dedicated the knock to her newborn as England posted 253 runs in the first innings.

Colombo:

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name into the history books with a sublime century against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Her knock of 117 runs off the same number of deliveries not only anchored England’s innings but also saw her become the all-time leading centurion in Women’s World Cup history.

Sciver-Brunt reached her landmark century in 110 balls and following which, the veteran surpassed legends such as Suzie Bates, Charlotte Edwards, and Janet Brittin, each of whom had previously held the joint record with four centuries apiece. With this being her fifth ton on the grandest stage, Sciver-Brunt now stands alone at the top of this elite list.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old dedicated the century to her newborn. She performed the iconic ‘Bebeto’ rocking-the-baby gesture, dedicating her innings to her newborn son, Theodore Michael Sciver-Brunt. Interestingly, he was present in the stand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo alongside his mother, Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

England post 253 runs on board

Courtesy of Sciver-Brunt’s brilliant century, England posted a competitive total of 253 runs on the board in the first innings. They lost two wickets for 49 runs and needed something special to turn the tide. That’s when Sciver-Brunt stitched a 60-run partnership with Heather Knight. However, wickets fell on a regular basis after Knight departed for 29 runs.

Nevertheless, Sciver-Brunt managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. She had very little support from the other hand, but that didn’t affect her performance. She played a vital role in helping England post a defendable total on the board.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu suffered a calf injury while batting in the second innings. She had to leave the field on a stretcher and that’s a massive blow for the hosts, which can hurt them not just in this match, but for the rest of the tournament if Athapaththu fails to recover.