Nat Sciver-Brunt brings up huge Women's World Cup milestone, leaves Edwards, Mithali Raj behind in elite list England faltered in the middle overs after a good start in the crucial Women's World Cup clash against Australia on Wednesday, October 22. England lost wickets of Heather Knight and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt in quick succession as Australian spinner strangulated the England line-up in the middle.

Indore:

England lost their way in the middle overs despite a good start in the crunch Women's World Cup encounter against Australia in Indore on Wednesday, October 22. Openers Tammy Beaumont and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones stitched a half-century stand, after which former captain and centurion from the last game, Heather Knight, kept up the tempo. However, the introduction of the two spinners Alana King and Sophie Molineux slowed down the scoring tempo and that brought wickets.

England lost a couple of quick wickets and the big ones, including the former skipper Heather Knight and the current captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, with Molineux accounting for the former while Alana King removed the latter for just 7. However, before getting dismissed, Sciver-Brunt achieved a huge milestone in the Women's World Cup, becoming only the third England woman to score 1,000 career runs in the tournament history.

Overall, Sciver-Brunt was the ninth batter to go past 1,000 runs in Women's World Cup and the joint-second fastest to the milestone, equalling Belinda Clark's feat of achieving the landmark in 22 innings. Sciver-Brunt was the fastest England batter to get to the landmark, bettering former skipper and current England head coach Charlotte Edwards (24) and former Indian skipper Mithali Raj (27).

Fastest to 1,000 runs in Women's World Cup (innings)

21 - Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

22 - Belinda Clark (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt* (England)

24 - Charlotte Edwards (England)

27 - Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

28 - Janette Brittin (England)

30 - Debbie Hockley (New Zealand)

India and South Africa captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt too achieved the feat in the past week during the ongoing World Cup. New Zealand's Debbie Hockley is at the top of the list with 1501 runs to her name in 45 World Cup appearances for the White Ferns.

As for the match, some late order contributions from Charlie Dean and Alice Capsey helped England pushed the score to 244/9 as Australia dominated the middle overs with the ball and the defending champions despite missing their regular skipper Alyssa Healy will fancy their chances to chase that down.