Nat Sciver-Brunt announced as new England women's captain Star England women's all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was named the new England women's captain ahead of the home season for the side that kicks off on May 21. Brunt will be replacing Heather Knight in the role.

New Delhi:

In a major development for England women, it was announced that ace all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will be the new captain of the England women’s team. Sciver-Brunt was the vice captain of the side when Heather Knight led the side.

After a subpar Ashes campaign, after it was announced Knight would be leaving the post of the skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt has come forth taking up the duties for the side. Making her debut in 2013, the 32-year-old has represented England in 259 matches across formats, scoring 7,483 runs to her name and taking 181 wickets as well.

One of the most influential players in the side, Sciver-Brunt will hope for improvement within the camp and take the side to new heights. After the announcement, Sciver-Brunt took centre stage and talked about what it means to her to be named the skipper.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team, and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to. Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves,” Sciver-Brunt was quoted as saying by ECB.

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together. It's hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women’s team is inspiring and I’m excited to see where this partnership leads us,” she added.

It is worth noting that England women will begin their home campaign with a home series against the West Indies, starting on May 21.