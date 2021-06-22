Nasser Hussain wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar called up for Test series against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former England captain Nasser Husain feels that India should call up veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the impending five-Test series against England.

"Bhuvneshwar should be called up for the England series. Though he has injury concerns, even if he can play two or three Tests for India. The team will greatly benefit. The conditions will suit him, and we already saw how the team is missing a genuine swing bowler," said Nasser on air during the World Test Championship where India have missed the presence of a swing bowler.

Bhuvneshwar has made only a single trip to England for a Test series, back in 2014, where he picked 19 wickets in five matches at 26.63 with two five-wicket hauls, which includes the memorable 6 for 82 at Lord's that helped India win by 95 runs.

Failing to recover from a lower-back injury, Bhuvneshwar missed the flight to England in 2018 and did not make the cut for the impending series as well. He hasn't played a Test since then.

In the 2018 series, Indian pacers had picked 61 wickets at 28.60, 48 of which were picked by the trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah