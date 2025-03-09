Nasser Hussain names two Indian players who will be 'vital' in Champions Trophy final against New Zealand India will be looking to add another Champions Trophy title to their cabinet as they face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain has named two Indian players who will be vital for the Men in Blue.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has named Indian players who will be vital in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. India and New Zealand will have a crack in the title clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

Nasser said that Varun Chakravarthy is going to be a challenge for the Kiwis as they had not seen him before the group stage face-off when he bagged a fifer and helped India beat New Zealand.

"Not many of the New Zealand line-up had seen Varun Chakaravarthy in that group stage. They have now. He is tricky when you’ve not seen him before, so that’s going to be a challenge for them," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

India have been going with four spinners since their group game against New Zealand and with two pace options. Hussain highlighted that India could add Washington Sundar as well, considering the number of left-handers New Zealand have in their team.

"They (India’s four spinners) are (all different), and two of them are genuine all-rounders. Before they set off out here, Rohit was asked why you needed so many spinners. They’ve got Washington Sundar as well. They could play because New Zealand have got so many left-handers. India might want that extra off-spin option, but they may not change those four," he said.

The former England skipper also named two players who will be vital for the Indian team, looking at the conditions in Dubai where the pitch is slow and sluggish.

"They give you so much, but also it’s about the speed. I think in New Zealand, the flight and guile of someone like Mitchell Santner or Adil Rashid here in Dubai as the pitch being a bit slower and lower and turning, you want a slightly quicker spinner. So the likes of Varun, who got a fifer in the last group game against New Zealand, and Ravindra Jadeja are vital," he added.

India are looking for their third Champions Trophy title after sharing one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and winning the other in 2013 against England. New Zealand have also won the trophy once by beating India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

India and New Zealand have faced each other four times in ICC knockout matches, with the Blackcaps holding the wood over the Men in Blue. New Zealand lead the faceoffs 3-1.

The two have faced each other in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, World Cup semifinals in 2019 and 2023 and World Test Championship final in 2021. Apart from a win in their recent knockout game in the 2023 World Cup semifinal, India don't have a win to show against the Blackcaps.