Nasser Hussain lauds Sophie Ecclestone, calls England's go-to bowler in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has already made a great start as India, England, Australia and West Indies are currently unbeaten in the competition. Several cricketers, such as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Shemaine Campbelle, have done a commendable job with the bat, while England spinner Sophie Eccelestone claimed five wickets in two matches and has heavily impressed former England captain Nasser Hussain.

The England great pointed out her excellent development in the shortest format of cricket. According to Hussain, Ecclestone is a bowler who successfully adjusts to the changing game tactics of the modern-day batters. Whereas before Ecclestone could be subjected to an aggressive batting style, today many batters decide to play a more defensive one, knowing that she can affect the match by delivering economical overs instead of taking wickets.

“Sophie Ecclestone is a world-class bowler. She has had to adapt because batters have changed their approach against her. When she first arrived on the scene, batters tried to dominate her. Now, she is the go-to bowler for her captain. Captains often hold back her overs for the death. You might think the game is slipping away, but she is being saved for the back end. Batters have tried to see her off without taking risks. So, she may not take four wickets every game. But in high-scoring matches, she will bowl four overs for 15 runs. That spell wins you the game,” Hussain said on JioStar’s ‘The Experts’ View’.

Beth Mooney to lead Australia as the next wicketkeeper.

Alex Hartley speaks of Mooney's importance in Australia squad

According to former England cricketer Alex Hartley, Beth Mooney would be the next wicketkeeper for Australia after Alyssa Healy retires from the sport. Mooney was appreciated by Hartley due to her cricketing skills and knowledge of the game and how she can build the innings and play the match under pressure situations. While she will now take up the responsibility of wicketkeeping, Hartley does not think there will be any reduction in her batting abilities.

“She (Mooney) is a world-class player. The way she constructs her innings, the way she builds partnerships, and the way she takes the game away from the opposition, it's top quality. I hope that taking on the gloves doesn't affect her batting. In T20 cricket, I don't see it being a problem. She won't be too drained physically, and her game awareness is sharp enough to handle both roles. She reads the game well and knows when to accelerate. She is definitely one of the first names on the team sheet when it comes to T20 cricket,” Hartley said.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV Digital.

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