Nasser Hussain fails to understand India's 'bizzare' decision on Day 2 of Lord's Test Former England international Nasser Hussain called out India's decision to opt for a ball change early on Day 2. He noted that Jasprit Bumrah had picked up three quick wickets and the visitors should have continued like that as the ball was delivering results.

London:

India captain Shubman Gill called for a ball change early on Day 2. The team was unhappy with its shape, and following a hoop test, the on-field umpires allowed the team to change the ball. However, the visitors were visibly upset with the ball that was handed to them. Notably, Gill called for a ball change after just 10 overs, and what he was handed was a much older. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box even mentioned that the ball might be 20 overs or more old.

Gill was furious and was in constant talk with the umpire but nothing materialised. Meanwhile, speaking about it, former cricketer Nasser Hussain stated that the team shouldn’t have called for a change in the ball in the first place. He highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah clinched three quick wickets with the same ball and had they continued with it, India could have wrapped up England’s tail much earlier.

“The ball was doing everything this morning. The ball they had, for 63 deliveries, was zipping round corners. Bumrah was going through a magic spell. Siraj at the other hand was having catches dropped. The ball was carrying through to the wicketkeeper. It was doing everything. It was doing more than at any stage in the Test match,” Hussain said.

“I cannot work out why you’d want to change a ball that was doing this much, sixty-three deliveries of the ball zipping round. Not only did they want it changed, but the captain got really animated when they didn’t change it. I thought it was one of the most bizarre decisions,” he added.

Dukes ball slowly becoming a concern

Only 48 balls after the ball change, India were forced to change again for the second time. Over the last few years, Dukes ball is slowly becoming a concern due to it getting soft or changing shape quickly. Former cricketer Stuart Broad also questioned the manufacturers for the same.