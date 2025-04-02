Naseem Shah scripts history batting at No 11 in 2nd ODI against New Zealand, joins Mohammad Amir in elite list

Pakistan's Naseem Shah became only the second No 11 to smash a half-century in ODIs after being a late inclusion into the side as a concussion substitute in the second game against New Zealand on Wednesday, April 2. Pakistan had to think on their feet as to replacing Haris Rauf, who suffered a blow on his helmet and there were after-effects. The physios tended to him for a few minutes before it was decided to bring in a concussion substitute.
Shah wasn't part of the side for the second ODI but justified his inclusion with a 41-ball fifty, his maiden in the format. Shah became only the second player in ODI history to score a half-century batting at No 11, after Pakistan's own Mohammad Amir. In fact, with Shah at the second spot, the top three is occupied by Pakistan players with Shoaib Akhtar being in the second position previously with a 16-ball 43 against England.
The highest score by a No 11 batter previously against New Zealand in ODIs was an unbeaten 42 by South Africa's Makhaya Ntini, 21 years ago.
Highest score for a No 11 batter in ODIs
58 (28) - Mohammad Amir (PAK vs ENG), Nottingham 2016
51 (44) - Naseem Shah (PAK vs NZ), Hamilton 2025
43 (16) - Shoaib Akhtar (PAK vs ENG), Cape Town 2003
42* (35) - Makhaya Ntini (SA vs NZ), Napier 2004
37 (29) - Joel Garner (WI vs IND), Manchester 1983
Shah's knock while supporting a bit-hitting Faheem Ashraf provided some respectability to the score, Pakistan's full-strength side continued to struggle against the Kiwis in New Zealand. Mitch Hay's unbeaten 99 took New Zealand to 292 despite the hosts being six down for 209 before Pakistan self-destructed to lose the ODI series as well. The series finale will be played in Mount Maunganui and Pakistan will be keen to avoid a whitewash.