Naseem Shah scripts history batting at No 11 in 2nd ODI against New Zealand, joins Mohammad Amir in elite list Naseem Shah came in as a concussion substitute for Pakistan in the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton and had an instant impact, scoring a 41-ball half-century batting at No 11. New Zealand bowled Pakistan out for 208, winning the second ODI by 84 runs and sealed the series.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah became only the second No 11 to smash a half-century in ODIs after being a late inclusion into the side as a concussion substitute in the second game against New Zealand on Wednesday, April 2. Pakistan had to think on their feet as to replacing Haris Rauf, who suffered a blow on his helmet and there were after-effects. The physios tended to him for a few minutes before it was decided to bring in a concussion substitute.

Shah wasn't part of the side for the second ODI but justified his inclusion with a 41-ball fifty, his maiden in the format. Shah became only the second player in ODI history to score a half-century batting at No 11, after Pakistan's own Mohammad Amir. In fact, with Shah at the second spot, the top three is occupied by Pakistan players with Shoaib Akhtar being in the second position previously with a 16-ball 43 against England.

The highest score by a No 11 batter previously against New Zealand in ODIs was an unbeaten 42 by South Africa's Makhaya Ntini, 21 years ago.

Highest score for a No 11 batter in ODIs

58 (28) - Mohammad Amir (PAK vs ENG), Nottingham 2016

51 (44) - Naseem Shah (PAK vs NZ), Hamilton 2025

43 (16) - Shoaib Akhtar (PAK vs ENG), Cape Town 2003

42* (35) - Makhaya Ntini (SA vs NZ), Napier 2004

37 (29) - Joel Garner (WI vs IND), Manchester 1983

Shah's knock while supporting a bit-hitting Faheem Ashraf provided some respectability to the score, Pakistan's full-strength side continued to struggle against the Kiwis in New Zealand. Mitch Hay's unbeaten 99 took New Zealand to 292 despite the hosts being six down for 209 before Pakistan self-destructed to lose the ODI series as well. The series finale will be played in Mount Maunganui and Pakistan will be keen to avoid a whitewash.