Naseem Shah pens emotional message after missing out on Pakistan's World Cup squad with injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Naseem Shah

Pakistan's emerging pace sensation Naseem Shah has penned a heartfelt message after missing out on World Cup selection with a shoulder injury. The 20-year-old youngster took to 'X' formerly Twitter to pen a heartfelt message after he was not included in Pakistan's 15-member World Cup squad on Friday, September 22.

"With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon.

Thank you to all my fans for the prayers!" captioned his post on X.

The right-arm pacer sustained the injury against India in a Super Four clash on the reserve day of the game. The chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq informed that the comeback of the tearaway quick can't be ascertained at the moment.

Pakistan have included the right-arm pacer Hasan Ali in place of Naseem in their World Cup squad. Hasan brings a plethora of experience with him. He has played 60 ODIs for Pakistan and claimed 91 scalps at an average of 30.36. Hasan also has a fairly impressive economy rate in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) - 5.75.

Naseem's absence is undoubtedly a massive blow for the 1992 World Cup winners but the presence of bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf among others still adds a lot of venom to their pace attack.

Babar will be leading the team at the multi-nation event and will have leg spinner Shadab Khan for assistance as his deputy.

Pakistan squad for the World Cup:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

Latest Cricket News