Namibia stun South Africa, register four-wicket win in historic first-ever match at home Namibia stunned South Africa with a historic four-wicket win in their first-ever home T20I. Despite South Africa’s weakened lineup and Quinton de Kock’s return, Namibia’s strong bowling and Zane Green’s unbeaten 30 led them to a memorable victory.

Windhoek:

In a landmark moment, Namibia shocked South Africa by securing a four-wicket victory in the one-off T20 International played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. This match was not only Namibia’s first-ever international game on home soil but also marked their biggest win to date. Additionally, the occasion also marked South Africa’s second defeat against an associate nation in T20I cricket. The first one was against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Proteas entered the match without several key players, focusing on their upcoming Test series against Pakistan starting October 12. With regular captain Aiden Markram absent, Donovan Ferreira led the side. The match also featured the much-anticipated return of Quinton de Kock to international cricket. However, the keeper-batter failed to make an impact, scoring just one run before his dismissal.

Notably, the South African batting lineup struggled throughout the innings, with none of the batters finding form or rhythm. Jason Smith was the top scorer with 31 runs, but the lack of contribution from the rest of the order left South Africa with a modest total of 134 runs. This performance exposed concerns about the depth and readiness of South Africa’s bench strength.

Namibia's heroes

For the hosts, Ruben Trumpelmann stole the show with the ball, picking up three wickets while Max Heingo clinched two. Meanwhile, when it came to the chase, Namibia struggled as well, but their batters managed to keep the team in the hunt. Towards the fag end, keeper-batter Zane Green played a vital knock of unbeaten 30 runs, as Namibia registered a phenomenal win.

The victory will also boost the confidence of the Gerhard Erasmus-led side ahead of the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup, which Namibia will co-host with South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2027.

Namibia (Playing XI): Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Donovan Ferreira (c), Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams