Nadine de Klerk comes clutch again as South Africa escape massive scare from Bangladesh Nadine de Klerk played a crucial unbeaten knock of 37 as she held her nerves once again to take South Africa home in a tense chase in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Proteas chased down 233 against the Bangladesh side as they escaped a massive scare.

New Delhi:

For the second match in a row, Nadine de Klerk came to the rescue for South Africa to take them over the line in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. She played a jaw-dropping 84-run knock against India in a tense chase and again put up a crucial contribution of 37 from 29 balls as the Proteas chased down 232 against the Bangladesh side on Monday, October 13.

De Klerk took charge after the wickets of half-centurions Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp, both of whom had set up the chase at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, against the Bangladesh team. When she arrived, the Proteas still needed 35 from 30 balls with only three wickets in hand and Bangladesh breathing fire.

She took the odd risks and founded crucial boundaries as the Proteas neared a win. A big moment in the game came in the second last over when de Klerk was put down at long-off by Shorna Akter, one of the two half-centurions for Bangladesh. With eight needed off the final over, Klerk hit one over point before slamming a six on the third ball to take her team home.

Kapp and Tyron set up the platform for the win. Joining hands at 78/5, the two put up 85 runs for the sixth wicket to bring things back on track. However, the doors opened when Kapp gifted her wicket away to Nahida Akter in the 41st over with the Proteas still 70 away.

Another huge moment came in the game when Tryon was dropped by sub Sumaiya at deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the 44th over. She punished Rabeya Khan for the rest of the over with a six and a four in a 16-run over. However, she was dismissed run-out in the next over, falling short of her crease when Ritu Moni made a direct hit. This left de Klerk alone with the tail to do the job, and she did not disappoint yet again.

Bangladesh had earlier hit 232 on the back of half-tons from Shorna and Sharmin Akhter. Shorna put 51 from 35 balls and slammed the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh player in women ODIs, off 34 deliveries. Nigar Sultana also played her part with 32 from 42 balls, while Ritu helped in the finish with an 8-ball 19.