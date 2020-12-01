My son is big fan of Virat Kohli, says Michael Vaughan

Image Source : @BCCI File photo of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli is facing ire of many cricket experts and fans alike after Team India's recent debacle in the three-match ODI series against host Australia. The team will now be playing for pride and gain winning momentum ahead of the T20I and Test series.

And for Kohli, it will be another opportunity to silence his critics, especially when it comes to his decision making as a leader.

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan suggests that Kohli has less to worry about as he is really popular among today's youth. In fact, the 46-year-old former batsman revealed his 15-year-old son Archie Matthew is a big fan of Kohli and only loves to watch him bat.

“My little boy is a little player and all he does is, always says to me, when Virat comes out to bat, just wake me up. As soon as Virat goes out getting caught at midwicket, he goes back inside to do something else. He’s that powerful with the kids.

"When you see shots like that fly off the middle of the bat without any real effort or doesn’t seem like any much effort going into the stroke - it’s just flying into the stands. He’s a special player, he’s an absolute genius,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Speaking of the ongoing Australia India series, the Ashes-winning captain said with Kohli runs are just around the corner and is bound to score heavy Down Under.

“The one thing I don’t worry about with Virat Kohli is his batting. There is no concern about his batting whatsoever. He is a wonderful player, he’s the best of the era across the formats, there are no doubts about that,” Vaughan said.

Kohli already scored 89 in his last innings in Sydney on Sunday while other batsman failed to convert good starts into bigger innings.

This had Vaughan worried about India's chances in the four-match Test series as Kohli won't be available for last three Tests over paternity leave.

“I worry about those three Tests that India have without him. I don’t see India being able to win those Tests without the Virat Kohli factor. He is that important for that Test team. His 100s will come. Once he gets one, probably he would get 3-or-4 together, he’s that good,” he added.