My role hasn't changed since I have come into the team: Shami ahead of ODI World Cup

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami believes there is no better way to maintain optimum fitness ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup than playing matches regularly. He also said thay his role in the team has been stable since he came back in the squad. Earlier this month, the BCCI announced that the National Cricket Academy will work in tandem with the IPL franchisees to monitor the fitness of the "targeted" players for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

"I always prefer playing matches over the practice. It is always better to play a maximum number of games to get ready for a big event. Load is being managed and it is being managed properly.

"I just hope the main players stay in a good zone (ahead of the World Cup)," said Shami after a match-winning spell in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday.

Shami was lethal with his bowling against the New Zealand batters with his seam movement to end with figures of three for 18 in six overs. The visitors were bowled out for 108 and India chased down the target in 20.

1 overs.

Mohammed Siraj too made the ball talk. His senior partner Shami said the wicket was damp early but conditions were not overtly bowling-friendly.

"It was a damp wicket, but it was important to keep good line and length.

All the bowlers were disciplined and the result is for all to see.

"Conditions were not as good as it seemed. They got out early but conditions were not overtly bowler-friendly. We dismissed them cheaply by bowling a testing length. "

On his role as a senior bowler in the team, he said: "As far as I am concerned, I always talk to the bowler. I know he is putting in the effort but, at times, you don't get the desired results and that can improve if you talk to your bowling partner. That is the role I like to play when I am bowling.

"My role hasn't changed since I have come into the team. The only thing is to keep working on fitness and diet," said Shami.

Shami also said that it is too early to finalise the squad combination with the World Cup more than six months away.

"If people still doubt the Indian team despite the results it has given in the last four to six years, World Cup is still a long time away. We need to play a lot of games and need to try out more players before that," Shami added.

