My road to recovery has begun: KL Rahul after successful surgery in Germany

Team India's opener and vice-captain KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany. He is not expected to join the men in blue to play competitive cricket for another couple of months.

Earlier this month, Rahul was ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa on home soil. He was suffering from recurrent lower abdominal-related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries over the years.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," Rahul tweeted.

The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs, and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.

Once he is back in India, his rehabilitation would be monitored by the NCA Sports Science team headed by Dr. Nitin Patel.

Although it is difficult to put a timeline on his comeback, sources believe that it could take another couple of months before Rahul plays for India again. It means, he is unlikely to join the squad for their tour of England where India is set to play one rescheduled Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

"He will be resting for a few days and then his physical rehabilitation will start at the NCA. That will take a few weeks before he starts with his regular net session and let's see if he can make a comeback in the Asia Cup. But that could be a touch and go," a BCCI source said.

Rahul is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

