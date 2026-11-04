Mustafizur Rahman set for maiden BBL stint, signs for Melbourne Renegades ahead of new season

Veteran Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is all set to play for the first time in the BBL (Big Bash League). Rahman has signed with Melbourne Renegades for the first time in his career and will look to play some good cricket as the tournament looms on the horizon.

It is worth noting that the BBL squad is all set to kick off on December 12, as the various franchises will look to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

Melbourne Renegades will get a big boost with the services of Mustafizur Rahman secured. With a resume of 331 T20 matches played, Rahman has taken a whopping 423 wickets to his name as well, and he will look to put in a good show for Renegades as well.

"I am looking forward to playing in the BBL for the first time with the Melbourne Renegades. It will be special to play at the MCG as my home ground, and I'm excited to join my teammates and bring my experience to the squad,” Mustafizur Rahman was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Luke Ronchi opened up on Rahman’s signing

Furthermore, Melbourne Renegades’ head coach Luke Ronchi took centre stage and talked about how positive the addition of Rahman to their squad will be.

"Mustafizur is a proven match-winner in T20 cricket all over the world. His ability to take wickets in both the powerplay and at the death is exactly what we wanted in our attack,” Ronchi said.

It is worth noting that Mustafizur Rahman won’t be available to play for Renegades in their opening match against Perth Scorchers. The two sides are slated to meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the clash, but Rahman will not be available to play in the game due to his commitments to play in ILT20.

However, he will be available to play for the side to face Sydney Sixers there on January 1 and Melbourne Stars on January 4, and it could be interesting to see how the veteran pacer fares in the tournament for the Renegades.

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