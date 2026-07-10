Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of action for four weeks due to hamstring muscle tear

New Delhi:

In a major blow for Bangladesh cricket, the side’s star pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of action for four weeks after sustaining a grade 1 hamstring tear and meniscal degeneration in his right knee. It is worth noting that due to his injury, Rahman will be missing the remainder of Bangladesh's ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

Notably, Mustafizur complained of pain while bowling in the first ODI of the series against Zimbabwe on July 6. Undergoing scans the following day, the true extent of his injury was revealed. He was replaced by Shoriful Islam in the second ODI of the series.

"Mustafizur Rahman complained of pain in his right hamstring while bowling during the opening ODI and left the field. We conducted a scan on July 7 and, according to the report, he sustained a Grade 1 muscle tear in his right hamstring,” Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"He also has a minor degenerative issue in the same knee, and we expect his recovery to take at least four weeks. Mustafizur will return home and begin his rehabilitation," he added.

Furthermore, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) came forward to announce that Taskin Ahmed will be replacing Mustafizur in Bangladesh’s T20I squad for the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe.

Also Read: Harry Brook targets No.1 T20I ranking as England chase 4-0 series sweep over India

Bangladesh to take on Zimbabwe next on July 11

Speaking of the schedule, with two ODIs already played, Bangladesh will be taking on Zimbabwe next in the third ODI of the series. The two sides will meet at the Harare Sports Club on July 11, and without the services of Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh will hope to do well.

It is worth noting that Zimbabwe has already clinched the ODI series, having defeated Bangladesh across the first two ODIs of the series, and while the hosts will be going for a clean sweep, Bangladesh will be looking to avoid a clean sweep and will aim to improve in their upcoming game.

Interestingly, after the three-game ODI series, both Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will continue their series and lock horns across three T20I matches, where Taskin Ahmed will take the place of Mustafizur in the side.

Also Read: