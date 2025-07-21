Mustafizur Rahman etches name in history books with exceptional spell against Pakistan Star Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in the record books after bowling an exceptional spell against Pakistan in the first T20I of the ongoing series between the two teams. Bangladesh won the first T20I by 7 wickets.

Mirpur:

Bangladesh managed to register an emphatic victory in the first T20I against Pakistan. Taking on the Men in Green at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on July 20, Bangladesh put in one of their most dominant performances, comfortably clinching the game.

One of the biggest highlights of the game was the performance of star Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The clash between the two sides began with Pakistan coming in to bat first, and it was Bangladesh’s exceptional performance with the ball that limited the visitors to a total of 110 runs in the first innings of the game.

Although Rahman did not finish the first innings as the highest wicket-taker, he did go on to bowl one of the most outrageous spells by a bowler in T20I cricket. Completing his spell of four overs, Rahman took two wickets and conceded just six runs in the process.

The pacer did not concede any boundaries, twos, or threes in the four overs that he bowled. He went on to bowl the most economical spell by a Bangladesh bowler in the history of T20I cricket.

Bangladesh gains lead in T20I series

Speaking of the game between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the visitors were limited to 110 runs in the first innings. The hosts opened the innings with Tanzid Hasan departing on a score of one run. Parvez Hossain Emon went unbeaten on 56 runs in 39 deliveries.

Towhid Hridoy added 36 runs in 37 balls, with Jaker Ali scoring 15. Bangladesh chased down the target in 15.3 overs and won the game by seven wickets.

Most economical spell by a Bangladesh bowler in T20Is (all 4 overs bowled)

1. 2/6 (E.R 1.50) - Mustafizur Rahman vs PAK in Mirpur, 2025

2. 4/7 (E.R 1.75) - Tanzim Hasan Sakib vs NEP in St. Vincent, 2024

3. 1/7 (E.R 1.75)- Rishad Hossain vs USA in Houston, 2024

4. 3/7 (E.R 1.75) - Mustafizur Rahman vs NEP in St. Vincent, 2024

