Mustafizur Rahman betters Jasprit Bumrah in major record, creates history for Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman registered a historic record for Bangladesh as he displayed a jaw-dropping display of bowling in the first T20I against Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Musrafizur also bettered Indian bowling star Jasprit Bumrah in the major record.

Speedster Mustafizur Rahman bettered Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in a major T20I record as he created history for Bangladesh during the first match of the series in Dhaka on Sunday, July 20.

Mustafizur produced a breathtaking display of bowling in the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium after Bangladesh opted to bowl first. He compounded Pakistan's troubles with his brilliant spell of 2/6 in his four overs.

The speedster has created history as he conceded six runs in his four-over spell, which is now the lowest by a Bangladesh bowler in T20I cricket's history. His six-run spell also eclipses Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, when the Indian speedster gave away only seven runs for three wickets.

Mustafizur bowls an extremely mingy spell

Mustafizur was pretty mingy as he hardly gave away any runs. He took and wicket for only a run in his first over, the fifth of the innings, when he removed Hasan Nawaz.

He returned for the 11th over and conceded only two runs in the over, which also featured a run out of Fakhar Zaman. The left-arm speedster gave two more in his third over, while dismissing Khushdil before conceding just a single in his final over.

Bangladesh bowl Pakistan out for first time in a T20I

The Bangladesh bowlers left Pakistan in tatters. They displayed an impressive bowling display with Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed leading the way.

Tasking took three wickets for 22 in his 3.3 overs, while Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib also took one each. Pakistan suffered three run outs and were bowled out for mere 110. Notably, it is also the first time that Bangladesh have bowled Pakistan out in a T20I match.

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed