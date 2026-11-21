Centurion:

Bangladesh have suffered another significant setback ahead of the second Test against South Africa, with veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of the Centurion match due to a groin injury. His absence adds to the visitors’ growing selection concerns as they attempt to level the two-match series.

The 39-year-old sustained the injury during the opening Test in Johannesburg, where he managed to score 0 and 22 in both innings. Later, an MRI examination was conducted after the match, which confirmed inflammation around the pelvic region. It eventually prompted the medical team to recommend immediate rest and rehabilitation.

Ahead of the second Test, Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan provided an update on the batter’s condition, explaining the reasons behind his unavailability.

“Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match. Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan [in Johannesburg] and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis. He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test,” Bayjedul said.

Mushfiqur’s recent deal with injuries

The latest injury means Mushfiqur will miss his second Test in Bangladesh’s last four matches in red-ball cricket. He had previously been forced out of the opening Test against West Indies last month after suffering an injury to his right hand.

The experienced campaigner returned for the subsequent match in Sylhet, where he reached the significant milestone of 7,000 Test runs and contributed to Bangladesh earning a draw.

Now, Mushfiqur's absence is not the only concern for the touring side. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has also been declared unavailable for the Centurion Test following an elbow injury. His withdrawal is particularly concerning after he claimed four wickets in Johannesburg, emerging as Bangladesh’s most successful bowler in the match.

Regular opener Shadman Islam is another notable absentee. An ankle injury sustained during the Sylhet Test against West Indies prevented him from travelling with the squad to South Africa.

Meanwhile, the second Test begins in Centurion on November 23, with South Africa holding a 1-0 advantage after their nine-wicket victory in Johannesburg. Bangladesh must win to avoid a series defeat.

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