Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan help Bangladesh register historic Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh rewrote the history books on Sunday as they registered their first-ever win over Pakistan in Test cricket following a 10-wicket win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground.

The win in Rawalpindi is a special one as it will bring plenty of happiness to cricket fans in Bangladesh who are going through a very tough time amid the ongoing unrest in the country.

Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim was the architect of the win as he occupied the crease for more than eight hours and registered the highest individual score (191) for Bangladesh against Pakistan. Mushfiqur also created two gigantic records during his marathon innings.

Rahim, who was also adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM), became the batter to score the most Test centuries (Five) for Bangladesh on foreign soil and also became the batter to score the most Test runs for Bangladesh on foreign soil.

Rahim's innings lasted for 341 balls and he struck 22 fours and a maximum. He was involved in two crucial partnerships with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das and bowling allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Rahim added 114 runs for the sixth wicket alongside Litton and then accumulated 196 runs for the seventh wicket with Mehidy.

Those two partnerships allowed Bangladesh to take a lead of 117 runs which turned out to be crucial in the context of the Test match.

Pakistan resumed their innings on day five with Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique at the crease. However, a batting collapse saw them fold for just 146 runs. Mehidy was the pick of all the Bangladesh bowlers as he claimed figures of 4/21 and destroyed Pakistan's batting line-up.

Veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan supported Mehidy well and bagged a three-wicket haul accounting for Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique and Naseem Shah.

The Bangladeshi openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam scaled the target of 30 runs without any scare to get their team over the line.

In a heartwarming gesture, Rahim donated Player of the Match prize money to the flood victims in Bangladesh.

"I want to make an announcement, want to donate my prize money as there's been flood back in Bangladesh," said Rahim during the post-match presentation.