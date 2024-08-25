Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Mushfiqur Rahim donates match prize money to flood victims in Bangladesh after historic Test win over Pakistan

"I want to donate this Prize money to that cause (floods in Bangladesh) and also I just want to request all the people back home and for my country those who can donate and also help in this cause," Mushfiqur Rahim said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024
Mushfiqur Rahim donates prize money
Image Source : AP Mushfiqur Rahim wins the Player of the Match against Pakistan in the opening Test in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024

Bangladesh ended their long wait for the maiden Test win over Pakistan after a historic triumph in the first match in Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 25. Mushfiqur Rahim led the travelling side to a dominant 10-wicket win with a brilliant century in the first innings. 

Mushfiqur was awarded with the Player of the Match title for his 191 runs in the first innings. The veteran wicketkeeper expressed his emotions after a memorable day in Bangladesh cricket history and announced that he and his team will donate the match prize money to the flood victims in their country.

Bangladesh is suffering one of the most devastating flood situations after heavy rainfall in August. Reports suggest that over five million people are affected and more are stranded due to ongoing floods. In his post-match presentation speech, Mushfiqur also requested others to join him in donating money to people back home.

"I just want to donate, you know, in our Bangladesh, to the flood-affected people," Mushfiqur said. "So, I want to donate this Prize money to that and also I just want to request all the people back home and for my country those who can donate and also help in this cause."

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur credited the win to his teammate for believing they could win in Pakistan. He also pointed out how his team (players only part of a Test team) benefited from a training camp. 

"Though credit goes to not only me, I think all the players the way they prepared themselves throughout this win in Pakistan and also back home," Mushfiqur further added. "And I was really, really happy. I got all the support from them as well. (Preparation) I just want to share a few talks from myself like before the test series. There was a two, two and a half months, gap, right? So we had a pretty special camp back home with the Bangla Tigers camp and all the local support management was there. And that was really beneficial for all the players to prepare. Especially for the test team guys because other guys, they were playing the T20 World Cup."

