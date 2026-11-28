New Delhi:

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim will bring his international career to an end after the opening Test against England in February 2027. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed the 39-year-old’s decision at a press conference in Mirpur on Saturday, November 28.

The announcement came after a meeting of the BCB board of directors. Tamim, who previously shared the dressing room with Mushfiqur, revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter had personally informed him about his plans several days earlier.

“Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself,” Tamim said in the press conference.

He further explained that Mushfiqur wanted the board president to make the announcement on his behalf.

“I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly. But at Mushfiq's request, he has asked me to announce this. At his request, I am making this announcement — that the Mirpur Test against England will be his last,” he added.

Mushfiqur set Bangladesh’s standard

Mushfiqur's departure will leave a significant void in Bangladesh’s batting line-up. Since making his international debut in 2005, he has amassed 16,357 runs across all three formats. He played 108 Test matches so far, scoring 7,062 runs. In limited overs, he has scored 7,795 and 1,500 runs in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Notably, the veteran has already ended his involvement in the shorter formats. He retired from T20Is in September 2022 before announcing his ODI retirement in March 2025.

In the longest format of the game, he has been an incredible servant for Bangladesh cricket, scoring 14 centuries and three double tons. He also became the first Bangladeshi player to reach 100 Test appearances and holds the country's record for most runs in the format.

The rise of Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur’s career began against England at Lord’s in May 2005, when he was selected at just 18. He subsequently became a central figure in Bangladesh cricket, captaining the national side and contributing to landmark victories over England in 2016 and Australia in 2017. Recently, he was part of Bangladesh’s historic Test win over Australia in Darwin.

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