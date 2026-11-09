Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh cricketer to achieve legendary feat in Test cricket

New Delhi:

Mushfiqur Rahim has added another landmark to his remarkable Test career, as he became the first Bangladesh cricketer to score 7,000 runs in the longest format during the ongoing Test against West Indies in Sylhet. The veteran batter reached the milestone on the final day of the match after running a single off Roston Chase shortly after lunch. With that, he moved to nine runs in his innings to cross the 7,000-run mark, although he appeared unaware of the achievement until his teammates rose from the dressing room to applaud him.

The achievement further strengthens Mushfiqur's position as Bangladesh's leading Test run-scorer. Mominul Haque occupies second place with 5,293 runs, while former opener Tamim Iqbal follows him on the all-time list. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur has now completed three major scoring milestones ahead of every other Bangladesh batter. He was the country's first player to reach 5,000 Test runs in 2022 and subsequently became the first to cross 6,000 in 2024.

His record also extends to the century charts. The 38-year-old has registered 14 hundreds in Test cricket, with his highest score being an unbeaten 219. Mominul has 13 centuries, while Tamim finished his Test career with 10. However, Mushfiqur's record for the highest individual Test score by a Bangladesh batter was surpassed during the same Sylhet match when Towhid Hridoy produced an unbeaten 242.

The milestone is another significant achievement in a career that began with his international debut in 2005. Mushfiqur is currently playing his 107th Test, having become the first Bangladeshi to appear in 100 matches in November 2025.

Mushfiqur's journey with Bangladesh team

His journey in the format began with a lower-middle-order role alongside keeping responsibilities. It took him 20 Test appearances to accumulate his first 1,000 runs, but his contribution increased considerably as he became an established figure in the batting line-up and took over the captaincy in 2011.

His scoring rate across career milestones has also improved. While the journey from his debut to 1,000 runs required 20 Tests, he needed only 25 innings to progress from 6,000 to 7,000.

Beyond Test cricket, Mushfiqur accumulated 6,697 runs in ODIs and 1,495 in T20 internationals before retiring from both limited-overs formats.

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